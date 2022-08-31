TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 244,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

