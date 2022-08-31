TMC the metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 839 call options.

TMC the metals Stock Down 14.8 %

TMC the metals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,063. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,955,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,564,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 103,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,420,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,803,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,378,680 shares of company stock worth $5,124,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

