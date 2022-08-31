Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

