Tompkins Financial Corp Has $630,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 111,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.