Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1,053.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

