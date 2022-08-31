Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.