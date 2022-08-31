Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $340,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

