Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.
Laboratory Co. of America Profile
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
