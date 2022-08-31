Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $800,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,879,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,833,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 913,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,418 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

