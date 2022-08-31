TON Token Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. TON Token has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $17,979.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

TON Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

