Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.5%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 44,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 83,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

