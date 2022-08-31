TOWER (TOWER) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $78,996.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00133115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

