Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 16,618 call options.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE SU traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 414,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

