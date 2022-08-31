Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Transocean Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

