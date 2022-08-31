Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

