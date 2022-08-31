Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.02

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 927518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Trex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.