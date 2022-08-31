Triatomic Management LP Buys Shares of 32,770 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Lucid Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 560,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LCID stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.09. 244,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,697,234. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

