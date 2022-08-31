Triatomic Management LP Has $1.40 Million Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,574 shares during the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems comprises 1.1% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triatomic Management LP owned 0.31% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMIC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMIC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $18.19.

OMIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

