Triatomic Management LP Has $1.93 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Triatomic Management LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,016,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,867,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 440,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250,255 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 4,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,184. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

