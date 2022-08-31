Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tribe Property Technologies Price Performance

Get Tribe Property Technologies alerts:

Tribe Property Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tribe Property Technologies Inc, a property technology company, provides technology-enabled property management services. It operates through Software and Services, and Software Licensing Fees segments. The company engages in the tech-enabled management of condominium and residential communities through its condo-living software platform, and provision of support, community management platform, and related services to real estate developers, condominium and residential communities, and owners and residents through its deficiency management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Property Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Property Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.