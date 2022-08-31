Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 84,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,602. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

