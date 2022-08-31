Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $401.66 million and $6.53 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

