Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 504 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

