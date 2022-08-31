Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,553 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. 37,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,360. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

