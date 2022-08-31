Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.92. 11,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,859. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

