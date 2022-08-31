Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $216.16. 17,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,628. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

