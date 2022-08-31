Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 778 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 97,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,539. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.