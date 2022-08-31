TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.