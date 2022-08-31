Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Announces Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Tuya Stock Performance

NYSE:TUYA opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 12.60. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 182.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

