Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Tuya Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tuya by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 621,688 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 264.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 448.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

