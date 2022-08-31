Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63. 36,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,050,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

