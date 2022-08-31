Typerium (TYPE) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Typerium has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $245,220.86 and $1,160.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
