Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,823,000 after buying an additional 157,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

