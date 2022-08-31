Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
