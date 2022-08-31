Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of TSN opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

