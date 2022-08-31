UBIX.Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UBIX.Network has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $329,066.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UBIX.Network Coin Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network.

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

