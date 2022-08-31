UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.73

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $187.69 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,674,640 coins and its circulating supply is 68,763,488 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

