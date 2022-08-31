Uniform Fiscal Object Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.62 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.