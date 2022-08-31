Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 37,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,535. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

