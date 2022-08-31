United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 0.3%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.27. 73,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter.

