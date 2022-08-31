UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 8.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 259,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $524.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

