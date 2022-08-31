Unlock Protocol Price Tops $11.10 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

