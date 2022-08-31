Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.34. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.81 million and a P/E ratio of 666.67.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,492.52 ($6,636.68).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

