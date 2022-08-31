Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.34 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $3,450.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

