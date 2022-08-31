ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.19

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.19 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.13). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 11.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,035,640 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

