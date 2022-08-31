Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,900,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,209,000 after acquiring an additional 97,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 353,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

