Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.25. 20,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

