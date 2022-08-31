Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $45,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. 99,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,052. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

