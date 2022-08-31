Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 68932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,381,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

