Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

