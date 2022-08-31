Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.10. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 92,646 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

